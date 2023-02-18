Family displaced, one injured following Owens Cross Roads fire

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured and a family was displaced Saturday after a car crashed into a home, starting a fire in Owens Cross Roads.

According to a firefighter on the scene, a driver lost control of their car on the road and it crashed into a home on Wilson Mann Road. Officials on the scene say the home is a total loss due to the damage.

A firefighter with Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the driver was rescued.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), the driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital for her injuries.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.