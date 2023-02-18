Deals
Family displaced, one injured following Owens Cross Roads fire

A car lost control and collided with a house causing a fire.
A car lost control and collided with a house causing a fire.(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured and a family was displaced Saturday after a car crashed into a home, starting a fire in Owens Cross Roads.

According to a firefighter on the scene, a driver lost control of their car on the road and it crashed into a home on Wilson Mann Road. Officials on the scene say the home is a total loss due to the damage.

A firefighter with Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the driver was rescued.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), the driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital for her injuries.

