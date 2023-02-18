Matches set to finish the 68th AHSAA State Wrestling Competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The second day of the 68th AHSAA State Wrestling Championships wrapped up on Friday and Vestavia Hills High School has taken the lead in the Class 7A standings.

Vestivia now has 194 points, Thompson has 171 and Huntsville has 137 in the Class 7A competition heading into the championship matches Saturday.

In Class 6A, McAdory holds a 13.5-point lead over Mountain Brook with the final day still remaining. The Yellow Jackets have accumulated 143.5 points and the Spartans have 125. Gardendale is third with 113 points and defending state champion Mortimer Jordan has 113.

Weaver, Ashville, Dora and Saint James are in a four-way battle in the Class 1A/4A division with the Bearcats leading with 97 points heading into Saturday’s final round. Ashville 12.5 points back with 84.5 points, followed by Dora with 82.5 and Saint James with 76.5.

The new Class 5A division wrestled for the first time Friday with Jasper posting 102.5 points to take an 11-point lead over Scottsboro (91.5). Gulf Shores is still in the championship chase with 86 points and Arab has 82.

Vestavia advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals Thursday with four moving into Saturday’s championship round. Freshman Stone Phillips (33-7) will be wrestling in the 113-pound finals, Andrew Sullivan (28-6) in the 145-pound finals, Harris Mitchell (22-1) in the 160-pound championship match, and Andrew Sykes (17-2) advanced at 220 pounds.

Thompson also had four wrestlers win semifinal matches to move into Saturday’s championship round, Thomas Giere (54-6) at 120 pounds, Kiowa Vines (43-11) at 132 pounds, Devin Stone (39-3) at 152 pounds, and Carson Freeman (48-9) at 170 pounds.

One of the most anticipated match-ups in the 7A finals will be at 182 pounds with senior Jack Lamey, Jr. (43-5) facing Spain Park senior William Conlon (48-1).

In Class 6A, McAdory’s Aiden Knight (86-0) posted a 12-3 major decision over Benjamin Russell senior Savon Spradley in his semifinal match, and Stanhope Elmore senior Connor Russo (37-1) won a 17-3 major decision over Mortimer Jordan’s Conner Horton in the other semifinal match to move into the finals. Knight beat Russo 2-1 in a very tough South Super Sectional final last week to hand the Mustangs’ grappler his only loss of the season. The second match between the two outstanding wrestlers in Saturday’s finals is expected to be one of the highlights of the 2023 state championships.

Jasper has four wrestlers set to compete in the 5A finals Saturday. A key match that will go a long way in determining the state title could be the 113-pound finals between Jasper freshman Kortez Samuels (39-6) and Scottsboro freshman Stone Staton (46-2). It is the only head-to-head match between the two points leaders in the championship round.

In the tight 1A/4A championship points race, Weaver will have two wrestlers in the finals -- three-time state champion senior Joshua Johannson (41-0) at 170 pounds, and senior Anthony Usry (43-3) at 182 pounds. Usry faces unbeaten Jonathan Foster (39-0) of Dora in what could be one of the most important matches of the final round. Dora also has senior Damon Clayton (36-0) in the 132-pound finals. Ashville has one grappler in the finals, senior Layden Olsen (27-5) at 220 pounds.

Wrestling starts Saturday at 9 a.m. with the consolation finals. The championship round gets underway at noon. All matches will be live-streamed over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based line-stream platform. The championship match pairings in all four classifications are listed below.

Saturday’s Championship Match Pairings are as follows:

CLASS 1A/4A106 pounds: David Hill, Oak Grove (61-3), 8th vs. Briley Carter, Ohatchee (34-1), So.113 pounds: Trent Hopkins, Saks (52-4), Sr. vs. Tanner Jarrell, White Plains (58-3), So.120 pounds: Mason Hahm, White Plains (52-2), So. vs. Devin Pennington, Deshler (40-6), Sr.126 pounds: Marcus Wright, Whitesburg Chr. (20-4), Sr. vs. Nathan Cox, Madison Academy (41-14), Sr.132 pounds: Shayd Arboneaux, Orange Beach (50-7), Sr. vs. Damon Clayton, Dora (36-0), Sr.138 pounds: David Herrick, Cherokee Co. (20-4), Jr. vs. Austen Mayfield, Cleburne Co. (46-2), So.145 pounds: Gavin Monk, Montevallo (53-0), Sr. vs. Jack Von Eschenbach, St. John Paul II (57-2), Jr.152 pounds: Matthew King, Ohatchee (30-2), Sr. vs. Ny`dariun Jones, Alabama School/Blind (37-4), Sr.160 pounds: Devin Jeffreys, Deshler (44-3), Sr. vs. Rickey Toney, New Hope (25-3), Sr.170 pounds: Joshua Johannson, Weaver (41-0), Sr. vs. Layton Pohl, New Hope (32-6, Fr.)182 pounds: Jonathan Foster, Dora (39-0), Sr. vs. Anthony Usry, Weaver (43-3), Sr.195 pounds: Ansel Stinnett, American Christian (36-2), Sr. vs. Mason Ellis, Madison Co. (50-1), Jr.220 pounds: Layden Olsen, Ashville (27-5), Sr. vs. Charles Adams, Montevallo (37-8), Jr.285 pounds: Carson Hall, Ranburne (49-0), Sr. vs. Aidan Cockrell, Prattville Christian (32-6), Jr.CLASS 5A106 pounds: Colby Silva, Arab (61-3), Fr. vs. Rutland Phillips, Tallassee (49-3), Sr.113 pounds: Stone Staton, Scottsboro (46-2), Fr. vs. Kortez Samuels, Jasper (39-6), Fr.120 pounds: Preston Jones, Alexandria (46-0), Jr. vs. Nick Sykes, Shelby County (45-6), So.126 pounds: John Stewart, Scottsboro (39-1), Fr. vs. Karson Poe, Moody )38-7), 8th132 pounds: Ethan Caldwell Jasper (45-3), Sr. vs. Land Bell, Tallassee (42-3), So.138 pounds: Evan Phillips, Hayden (41-2), Sr. vs. Caleb Mooney, Shelby County (41-12), Fr.145 pounds: Brody Mizzell, Saint Clair County (35-1), Sr. vs. Josh Draskovic, Scottsboro (43-10), So.152 pounds: Bentley Briscoe, Hayden (56-0), Sr. vs. Skylar Gomer, Moody (27-7), Jr.160 pounds: Joshua Roe, Arab (56-6), Sr. vs. Ansel Goggans, Scottsboro (48-3), Jr.170 pounds: Cole Sykes, Shelby County (13-1), Jr. vs. Evan Scrivner, St. Clair Co. (43-5), Sr.182 pounds: Patrick Lawler, Arab (64-4), Sr. vs. Jamie Burnam, Jasper (43-7), Sr.195 pounds: Cole Carter, Jasper (16-1), Jr. vs. Lucas Salcedo, Gulf Shores (33-1), Sr.220 pounds: Will Caneer, Arab (52-1). Sr. vs. Logan Hall, Moody (51-4), Jr.285 pounds: Sam Schepker, Gulf Shores (57-6), Jr. vs. Christopher Eyerly, Elmore County (36-7), Jr.

CLASS 6A106 pounds: Wesley Miller, McAdory (65-11), Sr. vs. Joseph Marcum, Homewood (49-4), Fr.113 pounds: John Duncan, Pike Road (30-3), Jr. vs. Stephen Springfield, Mountain Brook (50-9), So.120 pounds: Demarcus Powe, Gardendale (36-13), So. vs. Brodie Christmas, Mortimer Jordan (36-1), Jr.126 pounds: Hudson Waldrop, McAdory (88-2). Sr. vs. Gage Roberts, Hartselle (38-7), So.132 pounds: Will Anderson, Athens (31-2), So. vs. Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle (42-3), Jr.138 pounds: Sam Sutton, Homewood (52-2), Sr. vs. Chad Strickland, Wetumpka (43-2). Sr.145 pounds: Isaiah Powe, Gardendale (53-0), Sr. vs. Jake Bryant, Pike Road (24-10), Sr.152 pounds: Daishun Powe, Gardendale (55-0), Jr. vs. Payton Roberts, Hartselle (35-6), Sr.160 pounds: Oliver Howard, Decatur (24-0), Jr. vs. Christion Griggs, McAdory (77-3), Jr.170 pounds: Aiden Knight, McAdory (86-0), Sr. vs. Connor Russo, Stanhope Elmore (37-1), Sr.182 pounds: Savian Graham, McAdory (81-4), Sr. vs. D`vonte Simpson, Spanish Fort (22-1), Sr.195 pounds: Seth Branham, Pelham (38-1) vs. Allen Baker, Mountain Brook (40-8), Sr.220 pounds: Christian Preston, Wetumpka (35-4), Jr. vs. Avery Boyette, Russell County (66-12), Jr.285 pounds: Willie Cox, Wetumpka (45-2), Jr. vs. Gage Beyke, Gardendale (46-6), So.

CLASS 7A106 pounds: Kiyan Simon, Huntsville (47-1), So. vs. Clark Box, Hewitt-Trussville (58-5), Jr.113 pounds: Camden Tipton, Oak Mountain (61-7), Sr. vs. Stone Phillips, Vestavia Hills (33-7), Fr.120 pounds: Thomas Giere, Thompson (54-6), Sr. vs. Kameron Stiffler, Enterprise (56-6), So.126 pounds: Ty Sisson, Hoover (37-8), Sr. vs. Grier Hunt, Enterprise (53-7), So.132 pounds: Yanik Simon, Huntsville (41-2), So. vs. Kiowa Vines, Thompson (43-11), So.138 pounds: Bradley Williams, Spain Park (56-3), Fr. vs. Jake Ciccolella, Huntsville (45-2), Jr.145 pounds: Brady Campbell, Opelika (41-1), So. vs. Andrew Sullivan of Vestavia Hills (28-6), So. (55-1), So.152 pounds: Devin Stone, Thompson (39-3), Sr. vs. Cody Kirk of Enterprise (55-1), So.160 pounds: Harris Mitchell, Vestavia Hills (22-1), Sr. vs. John McKinney, Huntsville (39-5), Jr.170 pounds: Carson Freeman, Thompson (48-9), Sr. vs. Jackson Mitchell, Spain Park (42-3), Sr.182 pounds: William Conlon, Spain Park (48-1), Sr. vs. Jack Lamey, Jr., Hoover (43-5), Sr.195 pounds: Hunter Jones, Hewitt-Trussville (32-2), Sr. vs. Kyle Oliveira, Spain Park (34-9), Sr.220 pounds: Andrew Sykes, Vestavia Hills (17-2), Sr. vs. Kalob Johnstone, Chelsea (42-2), Sr.285 pounds: Rayshod Burts, Spain Park (51-3), Sr. vs. Zack Chatman, Hewitt-Trussville (50-

