Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase

Officials with the Ardmore Police Department say that the suspect is still at large.
By Nick Kremer and Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of hitting an Ardmore police officer Friday night after being stopped for a DUI has been arrested.

An Ardmore Police Officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital Friday night after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

A Facebook post from the Ardmore Police Department says that the officer attempted to arrest a DUI suspect but the suspect resisted arrest and jumped back in their vehicle. The officer was then dragged by the vehicle the suspect was in.

According to an official with the Ardmore Police Department, William Haston is the man believed to have hit an officer Friday night. Haston was arrested following a high-speed chase Saturday.

Haston is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $11,000 bond.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Athens/Limestone Hospital before he was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He was treated for his injuries at Huntsville Hospital and released.

At this time, the Ardmore Police Department is not releasing the names of the officer or the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.

