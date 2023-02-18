Hwy. 79 road closure caused frustration after flooding

Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County suffered flooding in some areas after Thursday’s line of severe storms.

Hwy. 79 just outside of Guntersville remained closed from 7 a.m. until nearly noon. Drivers were encouraged by authorities to take alternative routes.

Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation informed WAFF 48 that workers had the flooded area of the roadway pumped and cleared by noon. Soon after, drivers resumed their usual commutes.

Businesses along the major roadway did not report any major issues during the closure, however, one local business did suffer some flood damage of its own.

The ReTreet sits just off Hwy. 79 with treehouses that guests can use to get away. The venue took on water in the common area and conference rooms on the night of severe weather.

Owner Troy Hopkins says that he and his staff worked all morning dumping mud from the common area. However, the flooding did not stop guests from checking in for a memorable weekend.

”As soon as we found out we got flooded, everybody came. We’ve been taking barrels of mud out all day long. Now, actually, it’s looking pretty good. Fortunately, we have a full check-in coming today and we’ve been working forever to get this cleaned up. Our guests are all here and they’re planning on staying and having a great weekend so, so far it hasn’t hampered any of our plans,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins also expressed his pride for his team as they prepared the venue for a busy weekend.

