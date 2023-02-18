Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Huntsville therapist gives advice to those who witnessed helicopter crash

Therapist gives advice to those who witnessed helicopter crash
Therapist gives advice to those who witnessed helicopter crash
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many witnesses of the Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter crash say they are simply too traumatized to speak about what happened.

One witness described the accident as ” life-changing” and like something out of a movie. Another person’s response was simple: “Horrific.”

Huntsville therapist Jodie McGinty said there are several ways to help cope after witnessing something traumatic but you have to understand those feelings first.

“I think what a lot of people are experiencing now in reaction to that traumatic event is grief,” McGinty said. “They are just in shock and in denial and in a way their world has been changed.”

McGinty added that taking the time to process what you are feeling can help heal those wounds.

“Take time to process. Validate what you’re feeling. Don’t minimize what has happened to you,” McGinty said.

To cope with the trauma of witnessing a tragic accident McGinty said talking to those you love can help you navigate your grief. If you are battling with depressive thoughts and negativity, reach out to a professional.

“Don’t isolate. Seek help. Talk to your friends [and] family. If you’re feeling more feelings of negativity, definitely reach out for support and help from a professional, " McGinty said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
‘It’s a travesty’: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox

Latest News

Therapist gives advice to those who witnessed helicopter crash
Therapist gives advice to those who witnessed helicopter crash
Copeland is accused of shooting and killing two men in 2017.
Madison Co. man found not guilty in double-murder trial
After clearing major hurdles, former Alabama A&M track coach reflects on legacy
After clearing major hurdles, former Alabama A&M track coach reflects on legacy
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies