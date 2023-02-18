Huntsville therapist gives advice to those who witnessed helicopter crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many witnesses of the Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter crash say they are simply too traumatized to speak about what happened.

One witness described the accident as ” life-changing” and like something out of a movie. Another person’s response was simple: “Horrific.”

Huntsville therapist Jodie McGinty said there are several ways to help cope after witnessing something traumatic but you have to understand those feelings first.

“I think what a lot of people are experiencing now in reaction to that traumatic event is grief,” McGinty said. “They are just in shock and in denial and in a way their world has been changed.”

McGinty added that taking the time to process what you are feeling can help heal those wounds.

“Take time to process. Validate what you’re feeling. Don’t minimize what has happened to you,” McGinty said.

To cope with the trauma of witnessing a tragic accident McGinty said talking to those you love can help you navigate your grief. If you are battling with depressive thoughts and negativity, reach out to a professional.

“Don’t isolate. Seek help. Talk to your friends [and] family. If you’re feeling more feelings of negativity, definitely reach out for support and help from a professional, " McGinty said.

