Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to East Palestine, Ohio, next week, according to a tweet on Friday from his son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” Trump Jr. wrote. “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”

The visit from the 45th president, who previously announced his presidential bid for 2024, comes after it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would head to the area for public health testing at the direction of the Biden administration.

The train, containing the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, derailed on Feb. 3. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation notice on Feb. 5.

Officials conducted a controlled burn of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
‘It’s a travesty’: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox

Latest News

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
Daniel Wadham
Family of CWO 3 Daniel Wadham remembers fallen guardsman
Family of CWO 3 Daniel Wadham remembers fallen guardsman
Huntsville's 'Mama Campbell" celebrates her 105th birthday
Huntsville's 'Mama Campbell" celebrates her 105th birthday