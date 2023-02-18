Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
‘It’s a travesty’: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox

Latest News

Daniel Wadham
Family of CWO 3 Daniel Wadham remembers fallen guardsman
Family of CWO 3 Daniel Wadham remembers fallen guardsman
Huntsville's 'Mama Campbell" celebrates her 105th birthday
Huntsville's 'Mama Campbell" celebrates her 105th birthday
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says