Ardmore officer released from hospital following crash

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Ardmore Police Officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital Friday night after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

A Facebook post from the Ardmore Police Department says that the officer attempted to arrest a DUI suspect but the suspect resisted arrest and jumped back in their vehicle. The officer was then dragged by the vehicle the suspect was in.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Athens/Limestone Hospital before he was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He was treated for his injuries at Huntsville Hospital and released.

At this time, the Ardmore Police Department is not releasing the names of the officer or the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is currently still at large.

