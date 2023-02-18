Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Ardmore, AL Police Officer involved in car accident

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials say an Ardmore Police Department Office was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Friday night.

The officer is currently being treated on the scene by emergency personnel. At this time his injuries seem to be non-life-threatening, officials say.

At this time the condition of the other driver is unknown.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
‘It’s a travesty’: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox

Latest News

CWO 3 Randolph was one of the two pilots who lost his life in the Harvest helicopter crash.
Family member of CWO3 Danny Randolph speaks on the man behind the uniform
CWO 3 Randolph was one of the two pilots who lost his life in the Harvest helicopter crash.
Family member of CWO3 Danny Randolph speaks on the man behind the uniform
A portion of Highway 79 North from Columbus City Road to Riverbend Road is closed due to...
Hwy. 79 road closure caused frustration after flooding
Copeland is accused of shooting and killing two men in 2017.
Madison Co. man found not guilty in double-murder trial