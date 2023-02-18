Ardmore, AL Police Officer involved in car accident

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials say an Ardmore Police Department Office was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Friday night.

The officer is currently being treated on the scene by emergency personnel. At this time his injuries seem to be non-life-threatening, officials say.

At this time the condition of the other driver is unknown.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

