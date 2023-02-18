AAMU grant to help foster more STEM teachers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Alabama is taking its first steps toward educating future STEM teachers.

The Alabama Commission on Higher Education granted Alabama A&M $2 million dollars for its new four-year AAMUTeach program. The program is based on the national UTeach model. It aims to help foster the growth of students interested in teaching within the STEM field.

“We want to increase the number of teachers in our classrooms, maintain their qualifications, maintain the quality of the teachers that were put in there,” said Dr. Nathan Blom, education co-director of the program.

The money will help issue scholarships, cover select courses and materials, and offer mentoring resources for students. There’s also money to support students’ travel to and from student teaching, alongside tuition reimbursement. Students will receive a stipend to subsidize the initial mandatory course.

As the state’s largest HBCU, STEM Co-director Dr. Vernessa Edwards said this program will help diversify the future workforce.

“We are uniquely prepared to provide the diversity because as an HBCU, we already have a large black population of STEM majors,” said Dr. Edwards.

Students will need to have a 2.5 GPA and be enrolled at A&M in order to apply. There will be an option for upperclassmen to join the program if they decide to switch.

Dr. Blom said many students choose not to teach in STEM because they feel it may be limiting, but he hopes this program will help alleviate those concerns.

“It’s a way to get not only part of your schooling paid for, but it’s also a way to get entire alternative career paths that many participants discover is ultimately extremely rewarding,” said Dr. Blom

The AAMUTeach program is planning a formal launch event in early April.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.