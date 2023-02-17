Deals
What goes into a school district’s decision to dismiss early due to weather?

(Source: Raycom images)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a good chance you or a loved one had to pick up your little ones early Thursday because of the predicted severe weather, but how does a school district make that decision?

Etowah County Schools Superintendent Alan Cosby walked us through their process. He stressed they communicate with surrounding school districts to gauge their thoughts, but they also heavily rely on the information given to them by the Etowah County EMA.

“We work very closely with them and go on their guidance when we are making these decisions as far as timing goes. Because that is critical in the school side of things is timing because we certainly don’t want school buses on the road if there is going to be inclement weather,” said Cosby.

He stresses communication is key when trying to find a safe plan for 8,500 students in over twenty different schools all across the district.

“We spent yesterday afternoon and last night in communication with our EMA and then began this morning, around five o’clock, looking at that again to make sure we make the best decision we can. Ultimately, we like to make those decisions as earlier as possible. Sometimes we are able to do that, sometimes we are not but planning is a big part of this,” said Cosby.

Etowah County Schools dismissed schools at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, and they expected storms to roll in between 3:30 and 4. That early release was key in getting buses off the road before the wind and rain picks up.

