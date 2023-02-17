Westbound lane of Clinton Ave. to temporarily close Feb. 20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The westbound lane of Clinton Avenue will temporarily close starting at 7 a.m. on Feb. 20.

The portion of Clinton Ave. from Jefferson to Washington Streets will be closed until 5 p.m. on March 17, according to a press release from the City of Huntsville.

The closure is needed for a streetscape project to continue on Jefferson Street.

