Westbound lane of Clinton Ave. to temporarily close Feb. 20
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The westbound lane of Clinton Avenue will temporarily close starting at 7 a.m. on Feb. 20.
The portion of Clinton Ave. from Jefferson to Washington Streets will be closed until 5 p.m. on March 17, according to a press release from the City of Huntsville.
The closure is needed for a streetscape project to continue on Jefferson Street.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.