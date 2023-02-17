Slow clearing, breezy and much colder Friday

Good morning and happy Friday. We have some Flood Warnings across the Tennessee Valley from the heavy rainfall and storms we saw overnight, some roads may have water over them and creeks, streams and rivers may be running higher than normal.

The last of the rain showers will depart Northeast Alabama by mid-morning and clouds will gradually start to clear out. Even with the clearing skies and some sunshine, highs today will only reach the low to middle 40s with a breezy wind from the northwest gusting to 30 miles per hour. Cloud cover will start to build back in later this evening and lows will drop into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak Saturday.

Less wind is in the forecast for Saturday with mainly sunny skies and highs reaching the lower 50s, which is below average for this time in January. Sunday will be the warmer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s, winds will be breezy from the southwest. Temps will continue to warm into the lower to middle 70s by next week, we will be watching for chances of rain and storms by mid-week.

