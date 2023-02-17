Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Slow clearing, breezy and much colder Friday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Friday.  We have some Flood Warnings across the Tennessee Valley from the heavy rainfall and storms we saw overnight, some roads may have water over them and creeks, streams and rivers may be running higher than normal. 

The last of the rain showers will depart Northeast Alabama by mid-morning and clouds will gradually start to clear out.  Even with the clearing skies and some sunshine, highs today will only reach the low to middle 40s with a breezy wind from the northwest gusting to 30 miles per hour.  Cloud cover will start to build back in later this evening and lows will drop into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak Saturday. 

Less wind is in the forecast for Saturday with mainly sunny skies and highs reaching the lower 50s, which is below average for this time in January.  Sunday will be the warmer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s, winds will be breezy from the southwest.  Temps will continue to warm into the lower to middle 70s by next week, we will be watching for chances of rain and storms by mid-week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
“It’s a travesty”: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

10 Day Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Lanes shutdown on I-65 in Cullman County due to flooding
Lanes shut down on I-65 in Cullman County due to flooding
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day: 4 p.m. update
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day: 4 p.m. update