Sirens to Shelters: Madison County EMA urges people to stay weather aware

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four storm warning sirens are not functioning correctly in Madison County as people prepare for severe weather.

Those sirens are located at Indian Creek Roundabout, Academy for Science and Foreign Language on Mastin Lake Road, Beadle Lane north of Triana and Fire Station 15 at Sparkman and 53 in Huntsville.

The Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell says that he expects those sirens to be up and running again in 2-3 weeks.

Birdwell said the sirens are not meant to be a primary warning method, and he urges people to have two or more resources to stay weather aware.

“The sirens are just one-two in the toolbox and actually, the outdoor warning sirens are for outdoors,” Birdwell said. “Don’t just rely on the sirens, sometimes they may not work and in this case sometimes they may be out due to mechanical issues or you know replacements, whatever that may be.”

Part of your severe weather plan should include knowing where to go as storms threaten. You can find a list of public storm shelters here.

Birdwell said some places of worship and other buildings may open their doors to the public during severe weather, but the EMA website can only advertise FEMA-certified shelters.

He urges people to do their research before the severe weather arrives.

“If that’s the shelter that you are going to choose to go to, you need to contact them and find out what their operating hours are, what are their policies and procedures,” Birdwell said. “Some of them may accept pets, some may not. So be diligent and find that out before you have to go.”

You can locate each FEMA-certified shelter with details of their operation in the county on the Huntsville-Madison County EMA’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.