Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Roadways back open after overnight flooding

Lanes shutdown on I-65 in Cullman County due to flooding
Lanes shutdown on I-65 in Cullman County due to flooding(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Many drivers were left to find alternate routes on Thursday night after some roadways in North Alabama, including Interstate 65, were flooded in certain areas.

Around 8:30 p.m., all lanes of I-65 at the 308-mile marker in Cullman County were closed due to flooding. As of Friday morning, the roadway is back open, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Roadways in Marshall and Jackson counties are no longer flood as of Friday morning.

ORIGINAL: The Cullman County EMA has confirmed that there are numerous flooded roads throughout Cullman County.

Northbound and Southbound lanes are shut down at this time near Exit 308.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely”

Cullman County Sheriff's Office

Cullman County, Morgan County and Marshall County are under a flash flood warning until midnight.

According to ALGO, between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen and water was reported up to car doors on Hogjaw Road in Arab.

Highway 79 going towards Scottsboro is currently dealing with flooding. Listed streets that are witnessing flooding are Brookwood Circle and Golfview Drive.

The list of locations that will experience flash flooding is as follows:

  • Cullman
  • Guntersville
  • Arab
  • Hanceville
  • Good Hope
  • Grant
  • Holly Pond
  • Dodge City
  • Baldwin
  • Vinemont
  • Baileyton
  • Eva
  • Garden City
  • Colony
  • Union Grove
  • Hulaco
  • Joppa
  • Walter
  • Ryan Crossroads
  • Eddy

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
“It’s a travesty”: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

Weather forecast for Feb. 17, 2023.
WAFF 5 a.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Slow clearing, breezy and much colder Friday
10 Day Forecast
First Alert Forecast
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours