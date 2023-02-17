Portion of Highway 79 North closed in Marshall County

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Highway 79 North from Columbus City Road to Riverbend Road is closed due to flooding on Friday.

According to a social post by the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, traffic is being diverted to Highway 431 and traffic on the north end of Columbus City Road will be diverted to Cathedral Caverns Highway.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.