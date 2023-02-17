Deals
Portion of Highway 79 North closed in Marshall County

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.(Marshall County EMA)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Highway 79 North from Columbus City Road to Riverbend Road is closed due to flooding on Friday.

According to a social post by the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, traffic is being diverted to Highway 431 and traffic on the north end of Columbus City Road will be diverted to Cathedral Caverns Highway.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

