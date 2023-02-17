Deals
Oats named to Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year late season watch list

Oats joins a list of 15 head coaches from across the country on the watch list.(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama head men’s basketball coach, Nate Oats, has been named to the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year late season watch list.

Oats joins a list of 15 head coaches from across the country on the watch list. Missouri head men’s basketball coach, Dennis Gates, is the only other SEC head coach on the watch list with Oats.

Oats has led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll for just the second time in school history. Alabama currently leads the SEC and is a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The full list of coaches is below:

  • Randy Bennett (Saint Mary’s)
  • Jeff Capel (Pittsburgh)
  • Chris Collins (Northwestern)
  • Mick Cronin (UCLA)
  • Dennis Gates (Missouri)
  • Pat Kelsey (College of Charleston)
  • Dusty May (Florida Atlantic)
  • Sean Miller (Xavier)
  • Nate Oats (Alabama)
  • T.J. Otzelberger (Iowa State)
  • Matt Painter (Purdue)
  • Kelvin Sampson (Houston)
  • Shaka Smart (Marquette)
  • Jerome Tang (Kansas State)
  • Rodney Terry (Texas)

