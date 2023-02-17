Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Muscle Shoals man indicted on an attempted murder charge for 2022 shooting

Samuel Fuqua.
Samuel Fuqua.(MSPD)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County grand jury indicted a Muscle Shoals man on an attempted murder charge after a shooting in July 2022.

Samuel Fuqua was indicted for attempted murder on Jan. 5 and his bond was set at $250,000.

Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department responded to a shooting where they found Jalisa Box suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. According to officers at the scene, a domestic incident led to the shooting.

Fuqua was detained by Sheffield Police Department officers after the shooting took place.

Box was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
“It’s a travesty”: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox

Latest News

The portion of Clinton Ave. from Jefferson to Washington Streets will be closed until 5 p.m. on...
Westbound lane of Clinton Ave. to temporarily close Feb. 20
Ali Khatib.
Huntsville man arrested for allegedly threatening store employee while stealing merchandise
With inflation hitting all of us, many are having to choose between paying for food or rent.
Financial Friday: Creative ways to earn extra money
Crews are still working to repair damaged pavement at the site of the helicopter crash, but one...
Lanes reopened on Highway 53 following helicopter crash