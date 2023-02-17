Muscle Shoals man indicted on an attempted murder charge for 2022 shooting

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County grand jury indicted a Muscle Shoals man on an attempted murder charge after a shooting in July 2022.

Samuel Fuqua was indicted for attempted murder on Jan. 5 and his bond was set at $250,000.

Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department responded to a shooting where they found Jalisa Box suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. According to officers at the scene, a domestic incident led to the shooting.

Fuqua was detained by Sheffield Police Department officers after the shooting took place.

Box was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover.

