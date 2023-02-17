Local doctor explains death from hypothermia; amid allegations man froze to death inside Walker Co. Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is digging deeper into allegations that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell froze to death while inside the Walker County Jail.

The FBI is now assisting ALEA in the investigation to find out what actually happened to Mitchell.

Mitchell’s family’s lawsuit claims that an unnamed doctor took Mitchell’s temperature after he was taken from the jail to the hospital. That doctor’s note said Mitchell’s internal temperature was 72 degrees.

WBRC spoke with a local doctor, unaffiliated with the case, about how cold you have to be, to be considered hypothermic. The lawsuit claims Mitchell died of hypothermia.

“When we are talking about hypothermia, we are talking about your core body temperature,” Dr. George Crawford said. “If his core body temperature is 72 degrees, that is probably not survivable.”

The average person’s body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and Dr. Crawford said once you hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit, you are hypothermic.

“That is when you start getting so cold that your heart stops to work,” Crawford said. “Your body is not giving enough blood supply to other organs, your organs are shutting down, and that usually is what kills someone. Usually, your heart and your lungs are the first things that cause problems that result in death.”

Crawford said hypothermia usually happens from being in cold outdoor conditions without proper clothes or falling in a freezing body of water. He said doctors can warm someone back up, with blankets and warming saline solution, but the lower your core temperature gets, the harder it is to save you.

“Below 93, you are really frozen,” he said.

Crawford said it would take hours inside a refrigerator to get hypothermia, but he said inside a freezer, someone could freeze to death.

“If his core temperature was truly 72 degrees, he was in a freezer,” Crawford said. “72, that’s cold cold. You don’t have enough processes to fight a freezer that is set to go to zero degrees Celsius. Had they left him in there longer, he would have eventually gotten down to zero degrees Celsius.”

As of now, there is not any proof that Anthony Mitchell was placed inside a freezer. The doctor’s note in the lawsuit said the cause of his hypothermia is not clear. The Walker County Sheriff’s office has declined to comment.

