Lanes shut down on I-65 in Cullman County due to flooding

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County EMA has confirmed that there are numerous flooded roads throughout Cullman County.

Northbound and Southbound lanes are shut down at this time near Exit 308.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely”

Cullman County, Morgan County and Marshall County are under a flash flood warning until midnight.

According to ALGO, between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen and water was reported up to car doors on Hogjaw Road in Arab.

Highway 79 going towards Scottsboro is currently dealing with flooding. Listed streets that are witnessing flooding are Brookwood Circle and Golfview Drive.

The list of locations that will experience flash flooding is as follows:

Cullman

Guntersville

Arab

Hanceville

Good Hope

Grant

Holly Pond

Dodge City

Baldwin

Vinemont

Baileyton

Eva

Garden City

Colony

Union Grove

Hulaco

Joppa

Walter

Ryan Crossroads

Eddy

This story will be updated once there is more information.

