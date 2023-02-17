Lanes reopened on Highway 53 following helicopter crash

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes on Highway 53 have been reopened after a Tennessee National Guard helicopter crashed and killed both guardsmen on board on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Transportation, a small area of the pavement was being repaired. Both men who were killed were identified on Thursday by Dover, Tennessee, officials.

IMPORTANT READING

Some schools in the area were delayed two hours to alleviate traffic on the roadways.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.