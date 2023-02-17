Deals
Lanes reopened on Highway 53 following helicopter crash

Crews are still working to repair damaged pavement at the site of the helicopter crash, but one lane in each direction on Highway 53 is expected to reopen.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes on Highway 53 have been reopened after a Tennessee National Guard helicopter crashed and killed both guardsmen on board on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Transportation, a small area of the pavement was being repaired. Both men who were killed were identified on Thursday by Dover, Tennessee, officials.

Witnesses recall the moments of the fatal helicopter crash in Harvest
“It’s a travesty”: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53

Some schools in the area were delayed two hours to alleviate traffic on the roadways.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

