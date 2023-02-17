Lanes to reopen on Highway 53

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are still working to repair damaged pavement at the site of the helicopter crash, but one lane in each direction on Highway 53 is expected to reopen on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Transportation, a small area of the pavement is being repaired. It is anticipated that at least one lane in each direction if not all lanes will reopen at noon on Friday, according to the spokesperson.

A portion of Highway 53 has been closed since Wednesday afternoon after a Tennessee National Guard helicopter crashed killing both on board. Both men who were killed were identified on Thursday by Dover, Tennessee, officials.

Some schools in the area were delayed two hours to alleviate traffic on the roadways.

This story will be updated once the roadway is reopened.

