Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Lanes to reopen on Highway 53

Crews are still working to repair damaged pavement at the site of the helicopter crash, but one...
Crews are still working to repair damaged pavement at the site of the helicopter crash, but one lane in each direction on Highway 53 are expected to reopen on Friday.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are still working to repair damaged pavement at the site of the helicopter crash, but one lane in each direction on Highway 53 is expected to reopen on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Transportation, a small area of the pavement is being repaired. It is anticipated that at least one lane in each direction if not all lanes will reopen at noon on Friday, according to the spokesperson.

A portion of Highway 53 has been closed since Wednesday afternoon after a Tennessee National Guard helicopter crashed killing both on board. Both men who were killed were identified on Thursday by Dover, Tennessee, officials.

IMPORTANT READING

Witnesses recall the moments of the fatal helicopter crash in Harvest
“It’s a travesty”: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53

Some schools in the area were delayed two hours to alleviate traffic on the roadways.

This story will be updated once the roadway is reopened.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
“It’s a travesty”: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

ADCNR describes CWD as a progressive, fatal disease that commonly results in altered behavior...
ADCNR confirms third case of CWD in Lauderdale Co.
The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
Portion of Highway 79 North closed in Marshall County
ADCNR confirms third case of CWD in Lauderdale Co.
Family says inmate's body temp dropped to 72 degrees
Local doctor explains death from hypothermia; amid allegations man froze to death inside Walker Co. Jail