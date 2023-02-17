Deals
Huntsville man arrested for allegedly threatening store employee while stealing merchandise

Ali Khatib.
Ali Khatib.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested by investigators with the Huntsville Police Department after he allegedly threatened to cut a store employee with a knife.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Ali Khatib, 34, was arrested on Feb. 15 when he threatened to cut an employee while he was trying to steal merchandise. No one was injured during the incident.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators arrested Ali Khatib and charged him with first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance (heroine). He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

