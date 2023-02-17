Huntsville man arrested for allegedly threatening store employee while stealing merchandise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested by investigators with the Huntsville Police Department after he allegedly threatened to cut a store employee with a knife.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Ali Khatib, 34, was arrested on Feb. 15 when he threatened to cut an employee while he was trying to steal merchandise. No one was injured during the incident.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators arrested Ali Khatib and charged him with first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance (heroine). He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.