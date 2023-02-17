Deals
Hartselle man arrested after allegedly cashing forged check

Marcus Wallace.
Marcus Wallace.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a Hartselle man after he allegedly cashed a forged check in January.

Marcus Wallace, 27, was arrested after a business in Decatur reported to the police department about a theft involving a check that was cashed at the business. Investigators determined that the check cashed at the business was a forgery and it was determined the check was from a legitimate business in Huntsville.

Investigators discovered the Huntsville business had other forged checks that had been attempted to be drawn from the business’ bank account. According to a spokesperson for the police department, Wallace had given multiple people forged checks.

Wallace was arrested and charged for first-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was booked at the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

