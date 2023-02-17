First Alert Forecast The threat for severe weather has ended in the area but excess rainfall is causing some issue on area highways and other county roads. Travel with caution into the overnight hours. More rainfall is expected overnight with additional flash flooding possible. Much colder air will move in with a strong northwest wind Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 30s but the wind will make it feel like the 20s. Bundle up! Highs will reach the 40s with some afternoon sun. A dry weekend with highs in the lower 50s Saturday after a morning low in the middle to upper 20s. Sunday’s high will hit the lower 60s. Rain chances pick up again by the middle of next week.

