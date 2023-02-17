Financial Friday: Creative ways to earn extra money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Who couldn’t use a few extra dollars in their budget these days? With inflation hitting all of us, many are having to choose between paying for food or rent.

Redstone Federal Credit Union’s April James has some ways you can earn extra income in your spare time.

USE YOUR FREE TIME: Work for a ride share or delivery company such as Uber, Lyft, Instacart, Grubhub, Amazon delivery, or one of the many other companies that are out there. Most people love the convenience of these apps and you are able to make your own schedule. Picking up a few hours in the evening or on the weekend can instantly add some income to your budget.

USE YOUR HOBBY: Do you knit, sew or know how to fix a kitchen sink? Someone out there is looking for you. Teach a class (virtual or in person) or make a ‘How to’ YouTube video. Also, you can sell your creations on sites like Etsy or your local classified resource like Facebook marketplace.

USE YOUR SKILL: Can you proofread a paper, design a logo, edit photographs, or write a resume? Selling your service on sites like Fivver will allow you to work on your time, do something you are skilled at and make money at the same time.

USE YOUR STUFF: Spring cleaning is here. Take time to make a trash, donate and sell pile. Have a yard sale or post the items on apps such as Poshmark or your local classifieds. Most people love a great deal, so your gently used item may be exactly what they were looking for and they are willing to pay at the same time.

USE YOUR BUDGET: Spring clean your budget too! Call your phone, cable, or insurance company and make sure you are getting the best price, and ask if they are currently offering any promotions. Check your subscriptions to see if there are better deals out there or if you should cancel that service. Look at your utility bill to see if can adjust to energy-saving items in your home to reduce your overall monthly cost. Look at each item and think, “How can I make this less, to make my income more!”.

A little extra money can go a long way. Whether you are trying to pay off debt, save for a vacation, or purchase a new home, finding creative ways to increase your income is available to you right now. Choose what works best for you and get ready to increase your income!

