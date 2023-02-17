Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Breezy and cold this afternoon. Moderating temps for the weekend.

First Alert Weather
Cloudy for the afternoon and much colder. Temps around 40° and a gusty NW wind will drop wind...
Cloudy for the afternoon and much colder. Temps around 40° and a gusty NW wind will drop wind chill values into the upper 20s and low 30s. Clearing tonight and col. Low temps in the 20s. Wind chill values in the upper teens. and lows will drop into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak Saturday. After a cold start to the day Saturday, less wind and mainly sunny conditions can be expected throughout the day. Low to mid 50s. Sunday will be the warmer day and mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temps will continue to warm into the lower to middle 70s by next week, we will be watching for chances of rain and storms by mid-week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy for the afternoon and much colder. Temps around 40° and a gusty NW wind will drop wind chill values into the upper 20s and low 30s.  Clearing tonight and col. Low temps in the 20s. Wind chill values in the upper teens. and lows will drop into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak Saturday. After a cold start to the day Saturday, less wind and mainly sunny conditions can be expected throughout the day. Low to mid 50s. Sunday will be the warmer day and mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.  Temps will continue to warm into the lower to middle 70s by next week, we will be watching for chances of rain and storms by mid-week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall to continue into the overnight hours
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
“It’s a travesty”: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox

Latest News

Weather forecast for Feb. 17, 2023.
WAFF 5 a.m. Friday weather forecast
Lanes shutdown on I-65 in Cullman County due to flooding
Roadways back open after overnight flooding
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Slow clearing, breezy and much colder Friday
10 Day Forecast
First Alert Forecast