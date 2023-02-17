Breezy and cold this afternoon. Moderating temps for the weekend.

Cloudy for the afternoon and much colder. Temps around 40° and a gusty NW wind will drop wind chill values into the upper 20s and low 30s. Clearing tonight and col. Low temps in the 20s. Wind chill values in the upper teens. and lows will drop into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak Saturday. After a cold start to the day Saturday, less wind and mainly sunny conditions can be expected throughout the day. Low to mid 50s. Sunday will be the warmer day and mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temps will continue to warm into the lower to middle 70s by next week, we will be watching for chances of rain and storms by mid-week.

