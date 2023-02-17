Deals
4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game

A 4-year-old went viral after being featured on the jumbotron at a hockey game. (Source: DETROIT RED WINGS, WDIV, BRANDON ADAMS, THE QUAKER OATS COMPANY, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) – A little boy got almost as much attention as the players at a recent pro hockey game in Michigan.

The crowd booed every time the jumbotron showed opposing fans from Vancouver and cheered every time George came up – even if he didn’t quite figure out why the crowd was cheering for him.

“He didn’t know it was about him. He just kept saying, ‘Red team’s winning,’” his mom, Chelsea Miller, said.

The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling him “King George” on the internet.

Miller describes her son as shy, amid a whirlwind of attention.

“There were probably at least 100 people that asked to take pictures with him and high fives and, ‘Can I get an autograph?’ even,” she explained.

George’s mom said they were hoping his sign saying, “It’s my first game” would get him on camera, but they weren’t expecting this reaction.

“Everyone just made it so special for us,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

