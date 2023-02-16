Why the perfect getaway is in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you hear that? That faint little whisper? It’s coming from the mountains of Gatlinburg, and here’s why they’re calling.

This getaway town, while rustic and quaint, is far from sleepy and hushed. From cool new eateries to serene national parks to a skybridge decked out in lights, Gatlinburg should 100% be your next vacay destination, whether you’re going alone or bringing the fam.

Still not convinced? Local Marisa Rios joined TVL to share more.

To learn more, visit gatlinburg.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.