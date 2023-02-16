State funds help expand Boaz museum.

Boaz, Ala. (WAFF) - “A museum is a place for old things,” says Wayne Hunt, chairman and caretaker of the Boaz Legacy Museum. The museum, first opened in April of 2022, received $10,000 in discretionary funds from Marshall County legislators.

This is the second year the museum has received a portion of the funds. Last year, the funds were allocated to assist in the grand opening of the museum. Hunt says he and his team plan to utilize these funds to bring even more history to the Boaz community this year.

Currently, the board has initiated the process of adding a new room that will house more Boaz artifacts. In addition, Hunt plans to offer a media archive where guests can access newspapers and other media that dates back to the 1890s. Providing these resources helps Hunt achieve his original vision for the building.

“We wanted the vision for this museum to be a place where people can come and just sit down and research. Whether it’s through ancestry, anything that we have here, information, or data. Just a resource for people to come and do research on their family.” says Hunt.

Hunt and his staff are grateful to Senator Clay Scofield and Representative Brock Colvin for expressing interest in the museum and helping to make his goals a reality.

“Mr. Scofield and I have talked on many occasions throughout the years about the history and whatnot. He has always been interested in what we’re doing and helping us with it, helping us along. So we’re just grateful,” says Hunt.

The museum staff will use the remainder of the funds to continue building their vision.

