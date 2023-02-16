One dead in Conger Road house fire

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue and HEMSI are on the scene of a house fire on Conger Road.

Don Webster with HEMSI says the call came in after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. Webster also confirmed that one person was pulled from the home where emergency personnel could render aid.

At this time the fire has been extinguished and the state of the home is unknown.

The person who was pulled from the home died on the scene.

