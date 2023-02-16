Deals
Madison F&R, HEMSI on scene of house fire

By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue and HEMSI are on the scene of a house fire on Conger Road.

Don Webster with HEMSI says the call came in after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. Webster also confirmed that one person was pulled from the home where firefighters could render aid.

At this time the state of the home is unknown.

