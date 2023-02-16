Deals
Four Madison Co. schools delay opening on Friday to alleviate traffic

This delay comes after a helicopter crashed on Hwy. 53 in Harvest on Wednesday.
Logo for Madison County Schools.
Logo for Madison County Schools.(Madison County Schools)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School system has announced that some of its campuses will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Sparkman High School, Sparkman 9, Monrovia Middle School and Monrovia Elementary School are included in this delay.

This delay is to help alleviate traffic congestion along Jeff Road due to the closure of Highway 53.

Bus pickup times for the schools listed will also be delayed by two hours.

