First Alert Weather Day for severe weather threat

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe thunderstorms during the late morning hours through the evening. Please take the time now to go over your severe weather plan with your family and know where your safe spot is at home, work and school.

If at all possible, try to avoid travel during the afternoon when the severe weather threat is greatest. We start off the morning on a warm note with temperatures in the 60s and clouds overhead, a few showers will be expected early this morning. Humidity levels will continue to climb as the wind increases from the south, winds can gust up to 30 miles per hour before the storms arrive.

Right now, it looks like the severe weather threat will arrive around noon for areas of Northwest Alabama and progress eastward as we head through the afternoon into the evening. All forms of severe weather will be possible today including, 60+ mph wind, large hail and tornadoes. If storms are supercellular in nature, a strong tornado threat will exist. With the line of storms moving through, there will be a concern of power outages across the area… charge your mobile devices when you can. The threat for severe weather will die down later this evening in Northeast Alabama and rounds of heavy rainfall will continue overnight, this will bring a concern of flash flooding.

Showers will end overnight with the wind becoming northerly, temps will fall into the 30s by daybreak Friday. Friday will be partly cloudy with much cooler highs in the middle 40s, winds will be breezy from the northwest. The weekend looks great with sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

