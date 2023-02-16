Finding light in dark times: UAH shooting survivor shares story of hope

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It was a cold Friday afternoon when police arrived at the University of Alabama in Huntsville on February 10, 2010.

Assistant biology professor Amy Bishop Anderson pulled out a gun and began shooting in a department meeting after she was denied tenure. Three of her colleagues were injured while three others were unfortunately killed: Biology Department, Dr. Gopi Podilla, Dr. Maria Ragland-Davis, and Dr. Adriel Johnson.

Dr. Kimberly Hobbs was a student at the time studying to get her PhD. On February 10, she was on her way to talk with Dr. Johnson about some lab work she was excited about. Instead, she was met by a SWAT Team.

“All of those faculty members were very important to me,” dr. Hobbs said. “At the time, I was a graduate student in Dr. Adriel Johnson’s lab, and I lost one of the most important mentors that I have ever had. But his legacy does not go unremembered.”

Dr. Hobbs remembers that day as a dark one, but light always follows darkness.

“I experienced not really understanding what was happening. But in that time frame I knew I had to forgive, I had to pray a lot. I had to get what I needed to move forward, and it was hard. There were a lot of tears and a lot of not understanding why that happened.”

Even though she still doesn’t quite understand what happened that dark day, she’s been able to move forward with hope.

Dr. Hobbs now stands as an Assistant Professor at Alabama A&M University in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences. It sure does seem like Dr. Johnson would be proud.

As if that doesn’t keep her busy enough, she’s also a published author. Her book “Write God a Psalm,” is a 30-day devotional designed to take readers on a spiritual journey to a closer relationship with God. You can find it on Amazon and barnesandnoble.com.

Unfortunately, the country has not seen a decline in mass shootings since that tragic day at UAH. However, Dr. Hobbs wants to share that she was able find hope and triumph over evil and hopes to pass on to others what has been given to her.

“You can smile again after life leaves you bruised.”

