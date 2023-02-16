Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Everything you need for your boho baby

Shop Travel Patterns for everything from babies to adults
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s just something about baby clothes and toys that are so cute!

That’s why Lauren Petersen from Travel Patterns in Huntsville is sharing some of the best pieces from all over the world that you and your little one are sure to love.

From handmade stuffed animals from Guatemala to handwoven dresses and pillows, you are going to adore these new additions.

Shop the looks at shoptravelpatterns.com or visit in-store at Travel Patterns at 201 Oakwood Ave.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible this afternoon, evening
WAFF Severe Timeline
48 First Alert Weather Day: tornado watch effective for north Alabama counties until 7 p.m.
LIST: School systems in north Alabama closing, remote learning Thursday due to severe weather threat
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
“It’s a travesty”: Harvest residents recall the moment a Black Hawk crashed on Hwy. 53