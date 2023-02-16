Documentary “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” highlights Alabama town and the change it created

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking at a map, you can see a small area known as Lowndes County in between Selma and Montgomery.

Like much of Alabama, Lowndes County made headlines during the Civil Rights Movement. Despite the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the rural county was eighty percent Black but had zero Black voters.

Now, the film “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” tells the story of the local movement and folks who fought not just for voting rights, but for Black Power in Lowndes County.

Alabama A&M University is hosting its Inaugural Black History Film Festival beginning Friday, February 17. “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” is one of the films that’s going to be featured.

Mr. Arthur Nelson is a Film Contributor and said he hopes those who see this film will be reminded that the fight is not over.

“We’re still in the struggle,” Nelson said.” We have to honor those who provided the way for us, we can’t forget from which we’ve come. We have to continue to fight for the freedom and democracy that we’re liking today.”

For more, check out the Black History Month Film Festival on A&M’s campus beginning Friday, March 17. You can also stream “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” on Peacock TV.

