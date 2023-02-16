Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You can not miss someone who wants to be seen. Police want to find a man who was lurking outside a grocery store, waiting to expose himself to women.

The good thing for you, you can help track him down because cameras caught him from every angle.

This crime goes back to Jan. 29 at the Publix on Bailey Cove Road in Huntsville.

Police say a man was hanging around the store and when he spotted a woman walking by herself, he would approach her and begin fondling himself in front of his victims.

He’s captured on multiple store surveillance cameras, wearing a KISS t-shirt and what appeared to be a pair of ladies’ underwear or nothing at all.

Police want to find this guy who may be connected to other incidents of indecent exposure cases along the greenway in that area.

If you have seen this man or any of the people listed below police want to hear from you.

Darius Karad Howard allegedly had methamphetamine on him.

Police say Vincent Wilkerson Jr. broke into his victim’s car to steal what was inside.

Rickey Reeves is accused of using his victim’s personal information for fraud.

Tyhree Moore is wanted on an armed robbery charge.

Billy Charles Mosley is accused of having cocaine on him.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

