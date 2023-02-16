Carnegie Carnival is back in Decatur for a big ‘ole Mardi Gras party

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Carnival season is here and if you can’t make it down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, you might as well make your way to Decatur!

The annual Carnegie Carnival is back for another big party that all kicks off on Friday, February 17. Friday night, head downtown for cakes galore, dancing along to fantastic tunes by Lydia Britton and the Royal Family, libations and more.

On Saturday, the day kicks off with the Carnival Frolic half-marathon of 5k. That afternoon, take a break from the day’s activities with good food and drink paired with live Mardi Gras music at The Brick, a viewing of Princess and the Frog and the Mardi Gras Parade!

For more information, visit carnegiecarnival.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.