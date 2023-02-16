Deals
AHSAA basketball playoff games at Wallace State postponed due to threat of weather

AHSAA
AHSAA(Alabama High School Athletic Association)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of high school playoff basketball games scheduled on Thursday at Wallace State College in Hanceville have been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

According to a social media post from the Alabama High School Athletic Association, all games scheduled for tip-off at noon or later, have been moved to Friday.

Only games tipping at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the location will be played on Thursday.

