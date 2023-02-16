Deals
ADCNR confirms third case of CWD in Lauderdale Co.

(WHSV)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has announced the third case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Lauderdale County.

ADCNR describes CWD as a progressive, fatal disease that commonly results in altered behavior due to microscopic changes made to the brain of affected animals. An animal may carry this disease for years without outward indication and in the latter stages may show signs of listlessness, lowering of the head, weight loss, repetitive walking in set patterns and a lack of responsiveness.

The first two cases of Alabama’s deer heard were detected in Lauderdale County in Jan. 2022. After the first case was detected Lauderdale and Colbert counties were designated as a CWD Management Zone (CMZ).

Officials say out of the 3,500 harvested white-tailed deer statewide samples, over 1,100 were within the CMZ during the 2022-2023 hunting season. Only one positive has been detected this season, a hunter submitted this sample as part of the ongoing CWD monitoring efforts.

“I would like to thank hunters for their overwhelming support by providing a robust number of samples submitted for CWD testing this season,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “As they have been in the past few years, hunters will continue to be our most important partners in the management of this disease as we move forward with future deer seasons. We also thank the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries for their continued partnership with statewide CWD monitoring. Their assistance testing the samples allows us to better serve our constituents by providing them with timely information on the distribution and extent of CWD in Alabama.”

