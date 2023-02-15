Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Vanderbilt wins 4th straight SEC game, 75-64 over Gamecocks

Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ezra Manjon added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 75-64 for its fourth straight conference victory
Vanderbilt forward Liam Robbins (21) scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the...
Vanderbilt forward Liam Robbins (21) scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Commodores 75-64 win over South Carolina. (File photo)(AP Photo/John Amis)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ezra Manjon added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 75-64 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight conference victory.

Vanderbilt (14-12, 7-6 SEC) has its first four-game winning streak in SEC play since the 2016-17 season. The win also gave the Commodores their first season sweep of South Carolina since 2013.

Tyrin Lawrence had 11 points and Myles Stute scored 10 for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt held South Carolina to just 12 points through the opening 14 minutes and led 25-12. The Commodores also struggled shooting in the first half at 35% but controlled the glass 30-15 for a 40-28 advantage in field-goal attempts.

Vanderbilt led by as many as 22 points in the second half and South Carolina only got it within single digits once after halftime with 38 seconds left.

Meechie Johnson scored all 19 of his points in the second half for South Carolina (9-17, 2-11), which has lost nine of 10 games. Chico Carter Jr. had 15 points, Hayden Brown added 11 points and Josh Gray grabbed 12 rebounds. Freshman Gregory Jackson II, averaging a team-high 15.7 points per game, came off the bench again to score just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Vanderbilt hosts Auburn and South Carolina plays at LSU.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the...
2 people injured in shooting on U.S. Highway 72
London Kortezz Phillips Goodwin.
Suspect charged with murder for Galaxy Way shooting
The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest

Latest News

A month after a tornado ravaged Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights...
Historic civil rights city faces long recovery from tornado
Tennessee State Capitol
Bill would ban companies that offer trans care from TennCare
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee advances bill to narrowly loosen abortion ban
Chad Brinker was hired as assistant general manager by the Tennessee Titans.
Titans hire Brinker away from Packers as new assistant GM