Tips and Trends every bride needs to know before they go dress shopping

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - So, you just got engaged, or maybe you’re looking ahead, and the wedding planning has fully commenced!

Finding your dream dress is all part of the fun, but there are a few things to know that will make your shopping experience that much more special.

The ladies at Birch on Main, one of Huntsville’s most loved bridal shops, is sharing some tips every bride needs to know as well as dress trends for 2023.

For more amazing wedding inspo, follow Birch on Main on Instagram, Facebook and visit birchonmain.com.

