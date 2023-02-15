Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the...
2 people injured in shooting on U.S. Highway 72
London Kortezz Phillips Goodwin.
Suspect charged with murder for Galaxy Way shooting
The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest

Latest News

Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional...
Attorney alleges Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote letter offering to help bury a body
Huntsville first responders explain the importance of drones
Casey White is in state custody at Donaldson prison in Bessemer after an 11-day manhunt...
Lauderdale County Jail inmate found dead in cell
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
Huntsville first responders explain the importance of drones