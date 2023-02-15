Student found with gun at Austin Junior High School, two others arrested in separate incidents

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools has released a statement on two separate incidents that happened on Wednesday at Austin Junior High School.

Two students who were in-school suspension fought and the administration was unable to break the fight up, this happened at 1:00 p.m. As a result, the School Resource Officer tazed one of the students and both were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

At 3 p.m., officials say before 3 p.m. a student was found with a gun on campus. The SRO and the assistant principal found a loaded 9mm Glock on the student. No direct threat was reported but the school immediately went into ‘heightened’ alert status.

Parents were notified and additional police officers were brought to campus.

Officials say that criminal charges are pending against the students arrested and the school system will handle the situation according to state law and the Student Code of Conduct.

Decatur City Schools will return to classes on Friday under ‘heightened alert’ and extra police presence will be on campus.

