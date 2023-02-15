See ‘Tootsie’ take the stage live in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “Tootsie” is bringing all its humor and charm to Huntsville!

The hit musical is going to be at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, February 17 - 19.

The story isn’t a new one. It’s been loved for years ever since the movie under the same name came out in 1982 starring Dustin Hoffman.

“Tootsie” follows the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The show features a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and a clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek.

Adam Du Plessis joined TVL to share more about his role in the show and what fans can expect to see during a night at the theatre.

For more information and tickets, visit broadwaytheatreleague.org.

