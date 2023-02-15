Securities Commissioner warns of online dating scams this Valentine’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many scammers are looking to steal your wallet rather than your heart this Valentine’s Day through online dating.

Whether it is through dating sites or social media, many people are no stranger to online dating. Lover beware, there are scammers out there looking to take advantage of your mended heart.

Experts say there are several online dating scams but one tactic is becoming more popular and it is called ‘Pig Butchering”. Securities Commissioner of Alabama Joseph Borg keeps the explanation of this term plain and simple.

“Fattening up a pig and then butchering him in the end, that’s where the term comes from,” Borg said.

‘Pig Butchering’ is when a scammer lures you in with a fake profile, build a relationship with you and when you start to trust them, they convince you to invest in cryptocurrency.

Falsified returns will be shown on your account, but when you attempt to withdraw the money you invested, it is long gone.

“When people start to say ‘I need money’ or they’re trying to get into your wallet, do not let your heart rule your head.” Borg said.

Borg urges people to never give out personal information online and to always get a second opinion about a potential love interest. He said friends and loved ones might be able to pick out anything suspicious.

If you have been a victim to an online dating scam, there is a support group for you.

Ashley Henderson took her personal experience and started a Facebook group to help women not fall victim to scams.

“Dating in general as a young adult, as a middle aged woman, as an older woman, we have to be careful and it’s kind of a strain on us mentally and emotionally,” Henderson said.

Henderson added that she was catfished and had her fair share of bad dating experiences.

She hopes her Facebook group, “The Good, Bad and Ugly Service” will help give women the courage to get out there safely.

“So we’re just there to kind of help, hold out our helping hand, and help you walk through it, or if you need someone to talk to. We’re just here as a big support group to help women in this community,” Henderson said.

