Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Securities Commissioner warns of online dating scams this Valentine’s Day

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many scammers are looking to steal your wallet rather than your heart this Valentine’s Day through online dating.

Whether it is through dating sites or social media, many people are no stranger to online dating. Lover beware, there are scammers out there looking to take advantage of your mended heart.

Experts say there are several online dating scams but one tactic is becoming more popular and it is called ‘Pig Butchering”. Securities Commissioner of Alabama Joseph Borg keeps the explanation of this term plain and simple.

“Fattening up a pig and then butchering him in the end, that’s where the term comes from,” Borg said.

‘Pig Butchering’ is when a scammer lures you in with a fake profile, build a relationship with you and when you start to trust them, they convince you to invest in cryptocurrency.

Falsified returns will be shown on your account, but when you attempt to withdraw the money you invested, it is long gone.

“When people start to say ‘I need money’ or they’re trying to get into your wallet, do not let your heart rule your head.” Borg said.

Borg urges people to never give out personal information online and to always get a second opinion about a potential love interest. He said friends and loved ones might be able to pick out anything suspicious.

If you have been a victim to an online dating scam, there is a support group for you.

Ashley Henderson took her personal experience and started a Facebook group to help women not fall victim to scams.

“Dating in general as a young adult, as a middle aged woman, as an older woman, we have to be careful and it’s kind of a strain on us mentally and emotionally,” Henderson said.

Henderson added that she was catfished and had her fair share of bad dating experiences.

She hopes her Facebook group, “The Good, Bad and Ugly Service” will help give women the courage to get out there safely.

“So we’re just there to kind of help, hold out our helping hand, and help you walk through it, or if you need someone to talk to. We’re just here as a big support group to help women in this community,” Henderson said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the...
2 people injured in shooting on U.S. Highway 72
London Kortezz Phillips Goodwin.
Suspect charged with murder for Galaxy Way shooting
The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest

Latest News

HSI opens Huntsville building
HSI opens Huntsville building
(Source: pexels.com)
The benefits of a 529 plan for college savings explained
Cameron Robinson, 22
Four juveniles, 22-year-old charged with murder after burglary suspect dies
Security experts warn of online dating scams this Valentine’s Day