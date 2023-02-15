Deals
Officers searching for Regions Bank robbery suspect

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are looking for one suspect connected to a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Sergeant Rosalind White says officers responded to the Regions Bank located at 2037 Memorial Parkway NW around 4:30 p.m. Sgt. White says they do not have any information to share about the suspect at this time.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

