Officers searching for Regions Bank robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are looking for one suspect connected to a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Sergeant Rosalind White says officers responded to the Regions Bank located at 2037 Memorial Parkway NW around 4:30 p.m. Sgt. White says they do not have any information to share about the suspect at this time.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.