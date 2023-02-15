Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95%...
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.

Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest
Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Cameron Robinson, 22
Four juveniles, 22-year-old charged with murder after burglary suspect dies
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home

Latest News

In remarks shown in Dubai on Wednesday, Elon Musk said he is trying to stabilize Twitter.
Elon Musk talks about finding Twitter CEO
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year
A school district in Ewing Township, New Jersey, closed for the day after investigators said...
MSU shooting suspect may have been planning more attacks