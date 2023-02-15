Deals
Lauderdale County Jail inmate found dead in cell

Casey White is in state custody at Donaldson prison in Bessemer after an 11-day manhunt...
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials say an inmate in the Lauderdale County Jail on Tuesday night.

Correction deputies were alerted by other inmates and an on-duty nurse responded. Life-saving measures were attempted by the nurse and ambulance once they were on scene but were unsuccessful. The Lauderdale County Coroner was notified and pronounced the inmate dead.

Investigators are currently investigating the circumstances of the inmate’s death, this includes interviewing other inmates and search the cell.

Officials say there are no obvious signs of trauma or foul play and an autopsy report has been ordered. The identity of the inmate will not be released at this time.

